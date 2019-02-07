Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Parking is set to improve at Bundaberg's Friendlies Hospital.
Parking is set to improve at Bundaberg's Friendlies Hospital. Jann Houley
News

Hospital to address car parking woes

7th Feb 2019 2:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PATIENT parking at the Friendly Society Private Hospital will be boosted as works begin to deliver an extra 38 spaces.

Friendlies CEO Alan Cooper said a house at 15 Bingera St was being removed to create the additional parking spaces in the hospital precinct.

"Creating more car parks and easier access to The Friendlies for our patients is part of the greater master plan of the hospital,” he said.

"This extension will provide another 38 car parks for patients, which is also in close proximity to the new Emergency Department, taking the Woondooma St carpark to 137 car parking spaces.

"We know that parking is an ongoing concern for patients and visitors accessing health facilities, so we have identified areas to improve this at The Friendlies, and this will be something we continue to look at as the hospital services continue to grow.”

Removal of the house hads already begun with construction of the expanded parking expected to start in March and completed by late April. The Friendlies is also planning a multi-million dollar expansion in the next few years, which is nearing the final design stages.

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Drug trafficker told school a walk in park compared to jail

    premium_icon Drug trafficker told school a walk in park compared to jail

    Crime Court hears trafficker bullied severely in school

    HEATING UP: Temperature could break Bundy record next week

    premium_icon HEATING UP: Temperature could break Bundy record next week

    News Temperature set to heat up before Valentine's Day

    • 7th Feb 2019 3:07 PM
    PART TWO: Bundaberg's back-to-school snaps

    premium_icon PART TWO: Bundaberg's back-to-school snaps

    News The second photo gallery of kids eager for their first day in class

    • 7th Feb 2019 2:57 PM