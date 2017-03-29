Hospital stocks up to deal with after-effects of Debbie

WIDE Bay Hospital and Health Service has begun putting contingencies in place to ensure the best possible continuity of service, as the after-effects of ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie are being felt across the region.

In a media release chief executive Adrian Pennington said the WBHHS Disaster Management Team met today to assess the organisation's preparedness and deal with any emerging issues.

"I'd like to reassure the community that extensive preparations have already been under way for several days to ensure we're ready to meet the challenges the weather may present to us,” Mr Pennington said.

"We've already ordered in extra stocks and supplies, tested generators across the region, and gone over our preparation checklists, which are well drilled from our previous experiences.

"However, there will always be some things we can't control, such as road closures and the impact this will have on staff being able to attend work and patients being able to attend appointments or procedures.

"For this reason, we may have to cancel some appointments, clinics or procedures, and we ask for people's patience and understanding should this happen.

"We appreciate this will cause some inconvenience, but we have to prioritise the safety of staff and patients at all times.”

Mr Pennington also asked any patients who do have to cancel any visit to WBHHS facilities to notify the relevant department.

He said WBHHS would continue to update the community through media and social media as necessary.