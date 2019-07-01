Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Hospital patient assaults security guard, police officer

1st Jul 2019 6:54 AM | Updated: 12:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ARGUMENT over a cigarette which escalated into a fight with a hospital security guard will have serious consequences for a 24-year-old man.

Police will allege that on June 21, a 24-year-old Grafton man was a patient at Lismore Base Hospital.

Richmond Police District crime prevention officer, Senior Constable David Henderson, said an argument started over a cigarette, during which the 24-year-old grabbed a security guard by the shoulders and shoved him to the ground.

"He then punched a window, breaking the glass. He charged the door and forced his way out of hospital," Snr Const Henderson said.

"Police saw the 24-year-old on Uralba Street.

"As police were leaving their vehicle, the 24-year-old pushed the door closed on a Leading Senior Constable's elbow and foot, then ran off."

The man was found an hour later and taken back to hospital.

He will appear in Lismore Local Court in August to face charges of intimidation, destroying property, assault and assault police.

assault lismore base hospital richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Disgraced former top cop regrets ‘co-operating’

    premium_icon Disgraced former top cop regrets ‘co-operating’

    Politics THREE decades on from the Fitzgerald Inquiry into police corruption, jailed former police commissioner Terry Lewis has doubled down on his innocence.

    Shalom is the best in Bundy but is now aiming higher

    premium_icon Shalom is the best in Bundy but is now aiming higher

    News School to take on Division 2 in the QISSRL tournament

    Keen to impress the home crowd at the Confraternity Carnival

    premium_icon Keen to impress the home crowd at the Confraternity Carnival

    News School netball side to play at Shalom College during the event

    Driver crashes car in Howard while running from police

    premium_icon Driver crashes car in Howard while running from police

    News The driver fled on foot and was not able to be located