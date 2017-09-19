27°
Hospital health board deputy chair appointed

Prof Bryan Burnmeister.
Prof Bryan Burnmeister. PAUL BEUTEL

THE Wide Bay Hospital and Health Board will have a new deputy chair after Professor Bryan Burmeister was endorsed for the role by the state governor in council.

WBHH Board Chair Peta Jamieson said Prof Burmeister, a highly respected radiation oncologist, brought a wealth of clinical experience and would provide valuable support for her and the rest of the board.

"Bryan has been a member of the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Board since 2015, so he has a good understanding of the organisation both from a governance and clinical perspective,” Ms Jamieson said.

"Not only does he bring more than 35 years of clinical expertise to the table, he also brings an excellent understanding of the issues facing public health services and specialist services in particular.

"Bryan also loves the Fraser Coast and the whole Wide Bay, and is a committed community member as well as a respected clinician.”

Prof Burmeister, whose term runs through to May 17, 2018, is based at the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane and also practices in the private and public sector on the Fraser Coast.

Since 1997 he has been on the staff of the Faculty of Health Sciences, University of Queensland, where he is involved in teaching medical students and supervising clinical research.

Prof Burmeister has also had extensive involvement with clinical and charity organisations, including being the President of the Trans-Tasman Radiation Oncology Group from 2007-2012, Deputy Chair of the Medical and Scientific Advisory Committee of Cancer Council Queensland from 2008-2015, and Chair of the Australian and New Zealand 　Melanoma Trials Group from 2014-2017.

Prof Burmeister said he was honoured by the appointment.

"It's been very satisfying to be a member of the WBHH Board and use my clinical experience to contribute to its decision making and strategic vision,” he said.

"I've also really enjoyed the chance to work with a variety of clinicians and managers who are passionate about high-quality and accessible health care for people in our region.

"I look forward to being able to contribute further in my capacity as deputy chair.”

