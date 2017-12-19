Hospital given a big tick on care

TOP CARE: Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service chief executive Adrian Pennington and board chair Peta Jamieson have good news for the community.

STAFF at the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service are busier than ever but that hasn't stopped them exceeding many state care benchmarks.

The latest WBHHS Quality of Care Report highlights a range of measures that show hospitals in the Wide Bay region, including Bundaberg, are giving quality care to patients.

It's the third report of its kind and is part of a commitment to increase public awareness, accountability and drive quality improvement.

There are many highlights in the report.

Falls, pressure injuries and medication errors all below the state benchmark, immunisation rates have risen and are ahead of all Queensland targets.

Mortality rates are less than half the rate projected by Queensland Health based on Wide Bay's population profile and infection rates are less than a third of the state benchmark.

Observational hand washing, one of the best indicators of infection prevention, has continued to increase and far exceeds the state benchmark.

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Board Chair Peta Jamieson said the report was a continuation of WBHHS's commitment to exceptional health care.

"Our pledge to improve services and quality to our community is demonstrated in this report, both in the actual figures and in how these measures are used to improve the care provided to patients,” Ms Jamieson said.

"Our third Quality of Care Report shows how we're delivering safe, high-quality services to our patients, as well as how we're supporting and developing our workforce, which is critical to providing a high level of care.

"The board takes great confidence from many of the outcomes measured in this document, while also understanding that we should never rest on our laurels.

"As pleasing as it is to see that we're exceeding state benchmarks in many areas, we're also constantly looking for ways to improve our services.”

WBHHS chief executive Adrian Pennington congratulated employees for the continued dedication and professionalism.

"Reports such as this are key, not only to show our community and our health partners how we're tracking, but also to give us a path to follow on our journey of continuous improvement,” Mr Pennington said.

"There's another important way in which we're putting the safety and quality of our services on show, and that's with the national pilot we've been leading to trial a new system of short-notice hospital accreditation.

"This means we get virtually no notice for visits by the accreditation assessors and simply have to be accreditation-ready at any given time.

"This kind of accreditation assessment is all about giving our patients and our community confidence in knowing that we're doing what our systems say we're doing - every single day of the year.

"We should be proud that we're leading the way with both.”