Hospital fires on all fives as ward reopens

MORE patients than ever before will be treated at the Friendly Society Private Hospital, with the opening of Unit 5 this month.

After a major refurbishment, the William Schoch Unit is now open, with a focus on returning patients to their optimal activity level after illness in a more home-like environment.

The reopening of Unit 5 is the first time, since the Stage 5 development was completed in 2011, that all five units of the hospital will be operational at once.

CEO Alan Cooper said the opening of Unit 5 signalled the strong growth the hospital was experiencing.

"We have always planned to have all five units open, but it was a matter of when,” Mr Cooper said.

"When we relocated Unit 4 to level two of the hospital in January 2015, the William Schoch Unit, which is now known as Unit 5, underwent some much-needed refurbishment.

"As the oldest part of the hospital, we were committed to ensuring it is kept up to the same standard as the other inpatient units within the hospital.”