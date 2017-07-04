25°
News

Hospital doctors so tired they fear making mistakes

Sherele Moody
| 4th Jul 2017 7:51 PM
The Australian Medical Association Queensland's Resident Hospital Health Check 2017 has been released.
The Australian Medical Association Queensland's Resident Hospital Health Check 2017 has been released. Iain Curry

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BULLYING and harassment have been exposed at Bundaberg Hospital.

A survey of junior doctors shows more than half (51%) experienced and/or witnessed bullying, discrimination or harassment on the job and the perpetrators were senior medicos, including consultants.

The Australian Medical Association Resident Hospital Health Check 2017 says 12% of respondents felt something could be done about the behaviour and half of those surveyed felt they would face negative consequences if they reported it.

None of those surveyed said the reported incidents were addressed.

NewsMail analysis of the data reveals just 13% of Bundaberg Hospital doctors work more than 90 hours a fortnight and more than a third (38%) of respondents feared they would make clinical errors because of fatigue.

It must be noted that the survey sample size was small, with only 20% of the state's 2267 resident medical officers taking part.

The number of Bundaberg Hospital doctors who responded to the survey was not available.

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service said its normal processes and complaints procedures "have not picked up significant workplace culture concerns”.

"Any bullying, discrimination or harassment is unacceptable and if reported it is taken seriously and investigated thoroughly,” a spokesman said.

"We would hope any doctors who believe they have been bullied, harassed or discriminated against would report it to our clinical leadership and HR teams.

"Doctors would not be penalised for reporting this behaviour and we would encourage reporting of these issues so our service can thoroughly investigate any complaint. It is not reasonable to expect negative consequences for reporting this behaviour.”

AMA Queensland Council of Doctors in Training chair Dr Matthew Cheng said he was stunned at how many of the state's hospitals had an issue with bullying and that overall there had been no improvement on last year's survey.

Across the board, 47% of doctors said they were exposed to toxic behaviour in the workplace, compared to 45% in 2016.

Nearly two-thirds (61%) of respondents feared their careers would be harmed if they reported bad behaviour and that their future training would be impacted.

"It's pretty astounding - it's surprising,” Dr Cheng said.

"The medical system is very hierarchical, there is a lot of stress and I guess sometimes people take advantage of that system.”

Dr Cheng said young doctors often felt their career progression could stall if they claimed overtime pay.

A Queensland Health spokesman said overtime, fatigue management and bullying and harassment practices were governed by legislation, policy and certified agreements.

"Patient safety and employee well-being, including staff fatigue, are taken seriously by Queensland Health,” the spokesman said.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  ama queensland bullying bundaberg hospital department of health discrimination dr matthew cheng harassment health hospital wide bay hospital and health service

Cars crash at stop sign intersection

Cars crash at stop sign intersection

TWO cars have collided at the intersection of Barolin and Burnett Sts, just south of the Bundaberg CBD.

Five small Bundy businesses using technology to get ahead

GOING MOBILE: Grindstone Coffee House will use a State Government grant to purchase equipment to allow for the mobile ordering of products.

More than $1M to be shared by 248 Qld small businesses

Woman drove me to drink, says serial party pest

WHAT A NUISANCE: A man has appeared before Bundaberg Magistrates Court after creating yet another public nuisance because of his drinking.

Nuisance boozer strikes again

Ways you can stay warm for less

WINTER WARMING TIPS: There are a number of ways to keep warm this winter and save on your electricity bills.

Don't get stung by huge electricity bills

Local Partners

Bundy pulls together to raise more than $26,000 for Gemma

FAMILY and friends have raised almost $20,000 in two days for a Bundy surf girl with cancer.

Work begins on South Kolan Pub

WORK STARTS: Repairs have started at the South Kolan Pub after a car smashed into it in May.

Repairs have started after a Landcruiser took out half the pub

20 things to do on holidays today

Azara Cora, Priscilla Gyemore and Akira Gyemore enjoy all the zoo has to offer.

20 things to do today

HOLIDAY BOREDOM BUSTERS

AT THE MOVIES: Julie, Ryan, Jessica and Sarah Bugeja watch Cars 3 at Reading Cinemas.

Kids bored on holidays? here is a fix.

Holiday boredom busters

Chef and TV host Miguel Maestre will be in Bundy today to share his love for cooking.

Activities for kids

MasterChef in potential identity theft stuff up

REALITY TV contestants are used to revealing personal information to a national audience, but last night’s MasterChef could have taken that a bit too far.

Q&A: Bob Katter drops 'blackfella' bombshell

Bob Katter is a long time supporter of Aboriginal rights.

Bob Katter said he sometimes “identified as a blackfella”

Youtube and TV star Stevie Ryan dead aged 33

A comedian and actress has died at 33 from a suspected suicide

The Voice winner Judah Kelly keen for Queensland homecoming

Laidley's Judah Kelly has been crowned The Voice winner for 2017.

THE Laidley singer is celebrating his No 1 single today.

Photo captures Ali carrying Bundy girl around zoo

FLOAT LIKE A BUTTERFLY: Bundaberg woman Amy Wilson met legendary boxer Muhammad Ali when she was young girl.

Bundy readers share their celebrity run-ins

The Voice Grand Final rules ratings

The moment Judah Kelly is crowned the winner of The Voice.

THE Voice Grand Final scored a big win in last night’s TV ratings.

Emma’s the Belle of 2017 box office

Midway through 2017, Beauty and the Beast remains the Belle of the box office in Australia.

Flops and hits of 2017: Emma Watson a beauty, Ben Affleck a beast.

NEW PRICE - IMMACULATE - BE QUICK

23 Grange Street, Norville 4670

House 2 1 2 $185,000

Situated in ever popular Norville conveniently located central to all amenities sits this beautifully kept and loved home in immaculate condition. If you're...

UNBELIEVABLE SMALL ACREAGE VALUE

3 Monaro Court, South Bingera 4670

House 4 2 5 $349,000

Escape the hustle and bustle with this value packed 4 bedroom brick home in a small acreage estate only 10 short mins to Bundaberg. This modern home tucked away...

2014 BUILT PRESTIGE HOME, 2 ACRES, TOWN WATER, UNIT, POOL HOUSE, POOL, SHED

8 Jolley Lane, Thabeban 4670

House 5 4 4 $865,000

Situated on the city fringe you have all the convenience of living in town however you also have a stunning 8076m2 (2 acres) block of land with town water. The...

HEAVILY REDUCED WHAT A BARGAIN!

64 Perry Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 4 1 5 $215,000

Don't miss out on this beautifully renovated low set Queenslander situated on a spacious 1012m2 allotment just minutes to CBD, local shops, hospital and schools...

PRIVATE FAMILY HOME WITH 3 LIVING AREAS, 4 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE, POOL, 12 x 9 SHED and 6,549m2 ALLOTMENT

6 Clydesdale Avenue, Branyan 4670

House 4 2 5 $529,000

This must see home located on the city fringe in Parklands Estate Branyan is perfect for the family lifestyle environment. Positioned on 6,549m2 allotment this...

GREAT FAMILY HOME JUST A SHORT STROLL TO ARCHIES and KELLYS BEACH

3 Cossart Crescent, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 6 $425,000

POSITION, POSITION, POSITION Seldom do homes in this position come to the market and those who know of the highly sort after pockets of Bargara will realise when...

HOLE IN ONE WITH BOTH THE OCEAN AND GOLF COURSE AT YOUR DOORSTEP

154 Barolin Esplanade, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 3 OFFERS OVER...

Many would say that life does not get any better than waking up and looking out over the beautiful Pacific Ocean every day but it certainly does if you live at 154...

PRICED TO GO - 4 BEDROOMS, 2 LIVING, 1017M2 BLOCK IN FANTASTIC LOCATION

21 Fleming Street, Norville 4670

House 4 1 2 Offers Over...

Do not delay in organising your inspection on this must see brick and tile 4 bedroom home in Norville as the owners have made the decision to sell and the property...

IDEAL BRICK STARTER OR INVESTMENT

22 Thomas Thomsen Drive, Thabeban 4670

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

Are you looking for a good starter first home or investment property without breaking the bank? Positioned just short walking distance to daycare centres, public...

BANG FOR BUCK 3 BEDROOM BLOCK IN GREAT LOCATION

196 Targo Street, Walkervale 4670

House 3 1 1 $199,000

If you are looking for a 3 bedroom home in a handy location at an affordable price then this is the property for you. This block property consists of 3 bedrooms...

Reno from hell: Builder pays $140,000 for extension disaster

Builder handyman with construction tools. House renovation background.

Coast builder didn't finish the job, charged $60,000 in variations

Exclusive island resort reopens after facelift

REFURBISHMENT: Boats at Hamilton Island during Cyclone Debbie

A resort has reopened off the Whitsunday coast after facelift

HOT PROPERTY: 7 homes for sale under $200,000

Here are seven houses that you can buy right now for under $200,000

What you need to know about living in an apartment

High rise apartments in Melbourne.

Would you rather an apartment or a house?

Wide water has appeal

Maroochydore home with wide water frontage among today's favourites

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!