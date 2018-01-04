Hospital defends statistics

BUNDABERG Hospital management has defended its overall performance despite the organisation having one of the state's worst waiting times for emergency patients to be admitted as inpatients.

November government statistics show just 36 per cent of Category 1 patients at Bundaberg Hospital were found a hospital bed in under four hours.

The state average is 57 per cent.

A Bundaberg Hospital spokesman said the figure referred specifically to the waiting time for Category 1 patients who were already in emergency care to be admitted as an inpatient.

"The data is not a reflection of waiting times for emergency treatment or overall Emergency Department performance at Bundaberg Hospital - which remains among the best in the state,” the spokesman said.

"It's also important to remember that before emergency patients are admitted to an inpatient bed, they receive constant care from our highly skilled emergency clinicians and have full access to our operating theatres as needed.

"The time taken to be admitted depends in part on bed availability, but also on other factors such as the condition of the patient or the need for further diagnostic testing.

"For waiting times including elective surgery, specialist outpatients, emergency triage and other categories, Bundaberg Hospital remains among the best hospitals in Queensland and Australia despite the pressure of increasing patient numbers each year.”

The hospital spokesman also defended the fact the poor statistic wasn't included in the organisation's recently released Quality of Care Report.

The report painted a glowing picture of the hospital.

"The 2016-17 Quality of Care Report includes data on our National Emergency Access Target (NEAT), which measures the percentage of patients whose stay in the emergency department was within four hours,” the spokesman said.

"Unlike the Courier Mail figure, which refers only to patients who were admitted to hospital, NEAT also includes patients who transferred to another facility and who were discharged home.

"NEAT is a key measure of emergency department performance, which is why we are benchmarked on it statewide and why we report it publicly, both online and in our Quality of Care Report. "In 2016-17, 78% of patients were seen within four hours at our emergency departments combined (Bundaberg, Hervey Bay and Maryborough).

The spokesman said the annual Quality of Care Report provided an overview of key measures that relate to the safety of patients and the quality of care.

"It is designed to complement our Annual Report, which also openly reports our overall achievements and areas where we can improve,” the spokesman said.

"We also provide a range of online data about our performance, which are updated on a monthly basis and available for media and the general community to access at any time.”

The WBHHS is currently in a comprehensive health service planning phase aimed at scientifically predicting future demand and seting out infrastructure priorities.

"As part of our future planning, we are also developing a business case for Bundaberg Hospital's future needs, which would include increased capacity for inpatients.”