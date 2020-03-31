Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Health

Hospital deal provides 34,000 more beds

31st Mar 2020 2:27 PM

 

More than 100,000 professionals and 34,000 beds from private hospitals will be integrated into the public health system to battle COVID-19.

Federal Health minister Greg Hunt announced the "integrated partnership" between the commonwealth, states and private sector in a press conference this afternoon.

Mr Hunt said the deal would expand the capacity of Australia's health system.

"A partnership between the Australian Government, the states and the private hospitals that will bring over 30,000 beds within the hospital system into an integrated partnership between the commonwealth and the states and the private hospital sector," he said.

Health Minister Greg Hunt. Picture: Gary Ramage
Health Minister Greg Hunt. Picture: Gary Ramage

 

coronaviruspromo

"It will bring over 105,000 full and part-time hospital staff, including 57,000 of our amazing nurses and midwives. It guarantees them their future and their support, both during the crisis and beyond, but most importantly it brings the resources to the fight against coronavirus, COVID-19, in Australia."

He said the deal was a "very significant stride" in increasing the system's capacity while guaranteeing the viability of all 657 private hospitals.

57,000 nurses and midwives will also be repurposed as part of the deal, to ensure medical staff at ICU units don't hit capacity.

Originally published as Hospital deal provides 34,000 more beds

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health hospital beds

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mayor's heartfelt gesture after Korean backpacker assault

        premium_icon Mayor's heartfelt gesture after Korean backpacker assault

        News BUNDABERG Mayor Jack Dempsey has stepped up to declare his support for a South Korean woman assaulted on Bourbong St.

        • crystaljones
        • 31st Mar 2020 12:44 PM
        Flashback: Bundy’s pandemic history with Spanish flu

        premium_icon Flashback: Bundy’s pandemic history with Spanish flu

        News While for many people, this is the first time they’ve endured a major health...

        • crystaljones
        Marina development feedback notice causes confusion

        premium_icon Marina development feedback notice causes confusion

        News A SOCIAL notice has residents worried the community would not be consulted in the...

        • crystaljones
        • 1 AustralianH
        ISLAND CLOSED: Tough measure to stop disease spread

        ISLAND CLOSED: Tough measure to stop disease spread

        News Fraser Island is officially closed to all visitors

        • crystaljones