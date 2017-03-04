Hospital chief to walk in outback for RFDS

GAYNDAH Hospital Director of nursing Sue Coward knows first hand how important nurses are for patients.

Ms Howard works regularly with the Royal Flying Doctor Service handing over patients requiring emergency transport to major hospitals.

She will take part in the Outback Adventure, an RFDS fundraiser which will this year have participants walk the Larapinta Trail in Central Australia.

"I am taking on this challenge because I have always wanted to acknowledge the great work that the RFDS does for patients from Gayndah and throughout rural Australia," Ms Coward said.

"As facility manager of a rural hospital I have been involved in many tarmac hand-overs to the RFDS transferring patients in need of urgent medical care," she said.

"Last financial year alone we had 55 patients who required emergency medical transport by the RFDS to or from Gayndah Hospital.

The RFDS Outback Adventure in June has Ms Coward busy training

and fundraising in the lead-up.

"In total I will be walking about 100km of the 223km trail over its most

scenic sections," she said.

"The longest trekking day is 26 km and average daily distance 12-15km.

To help Ms Coward raise funds, she will hold an International Women's

Day walk.

It begins at 6am on March 8 leaving Gayndah Hospital.

Anyone is welcome to participate.