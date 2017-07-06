Hospital boss responds to claims of bullying and fatigue

IT WAS disappointing to read the NewsMail's article reporting on alleged levels of bullying and fatigue at Bundaberg Hospital.

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service believes strongly in a healthy and respectful workplace culture.

While we are eager to work closely with our own teams and bodies such as the AMAQ to ensure our hospitals are great places for doctors to work, we do have concerns about the accuracy of the latest Resident Hospital Health Check survey.

The AMAQ's sample size for the survey statewide was small - roughly 20% of Queensland's junior doctors.

In addition, while we haven't seen the sample size for Bundaberg Hospital, we believe only a very small number of doctors responded, making it difficult to see the results as an accurate reflection of our workplace culture.

WBHHS is committed to ensuring that all its staff, including doctors, feel valued and respected at work.

Each cohort of intern doctors that passes through our hospitals is confidentially surveyed specifically on issues of bullying, discrimination and sexual harassment, and very few concerns have been raised through this process.

We have robust reporting processes in place to support our employees who feel they are being bullied, harassed or discriminated against, and we would encourage any staff member to contact their clinical leaders or our HR team with any concerns.

We also have strong fatigue management processes in place, including maximum 12.5-hour shifts and minimum 10-hour breaks in between shifts. In addition, our staff have access to fatigue risk management tools and fatigue management policies and procedures.

We do not believe fatigue is a significant contributor to clinical incident rates. We do, however, openly publish our rates of clinical incident reporting and investigation closure in our annual Quality of Care Report, all of which meet or exceed state benchmarks.

As always, we welcome any feedback from clinicians or the AMAQ on how we can strengthen our processes in the pursuit of the best quality care for our patients.

ADRIAN PENNINGTON

chief executive officer

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service