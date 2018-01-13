Menu
Hospital also working to ease parking pressure

More parking is on the way at the hospital.
More parking is on the way at the hospital.

BUNDABERG Regional Council isn't the only one pleased that work has started creating more car parks in the region's medical precinct.

A spokesman from Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service said it welcomed the council's decision to upgrade parking on Bourbong St.

"Any work that creates extra car parks in this precinct is good news for our patients and visitors,” the spokesman said.

" Each year Bundaberg Hospital is increasing its patient activity, meaning more people are being treated and being visited by loved ones. This inevitably increases demands on car parking.

"We've also been taking proactive steps to reduce car parking pressure, including the construction of a new car park on the former pony club land, next to the University of Queensland Rural Clinical School, which can be accessed via an entrance on Bourbong St. This car park is a short walk from the main hospital, but patients and visitors can also use the regular shuttle transport run by the Bundaberg Health Services Foundation.

"We've also recently replaced four existing Renal Unit car parks beside our helipad with eight parks behind the Mental Health Unit.

