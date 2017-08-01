Hort Code workshop for growers

LEARN YOUR RIGHTS: Bundy growers can attend a free workshop on the new Code of Conduct this month.

BUNDABERG growers are being urged to learn their rights and obligations under the new Horticulture Code of Conduct in a free workshop being hosted by Growcom on August 23 at 2pm.

The new Code, introduced on April 1, has been designed to protect growers' interests while reflecting the business flexibilities and realities needed to operate in the market place.

Growcom will run a series of workshops through sponsorship from HiveXchange and with support from the VegNET program.

A guest speaker from the ACCC will give an overview of the code and take questions.

Horticulture produce agreements developed by Growcom will also be distributed and discussed.

While the ACCC will continue working with industry associations like Growcom to educate growers and traders, the next stage of its work will take the form of compliance checks.

Growcom chief advocate Rachel Mackenzie said the workshops would provide valuable information to growers.

To RSVP for catering purposes, visit www.growcom.com.au/ hort-code-of-conduct.