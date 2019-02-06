Menu
Horse trainer Darren Weir, pictured at a show cause hearing at VRC headquarters on Monday, is facing the Racing Appeals and Disciplinary Board today. Picture: AAP
Horses

Weir case: Jiggers hidden in the bedroom

by Leo Schlink
6th Feb 2019 9:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE three jiggers which threaten to derail Darren Weir's career were found in the trainer's master bedroom at Ballarat.

Racing Victoria produced details of a Victoria Police search during a dawn raid on Weir's house and stables last week.

RV legal counsel Jeff Gleeson, QC, said three devices were uncovered in a property owned by Weir at Miners Rest.

Weir had not offered any explanation over the presence of jiggers.

Weir faces a four-year disqualification at the Racing Appeals and Disciplinary Board over the discovery of the jiggers, or electronic apparatus, designed to shock horses.

Weir, 48, did not contest four serious charges against him, three of them stemming from the discovery of jiggers.

He faces a fourth charge of conduct prejudicial to the interests of racing.

Two other charges of failing to give evidence and failing to comply with stewards directions were dropped after Weir agreed on Monday not to contest the charges.

The hearing with a string of disclosures from Judge John Bowman.

Judge Bowman told a packed inquiry room both he and deputy chairman Josh Bornstein had previously raced horses with Weir.

Co-accused Jarrod McLean will appear before the RAD Board on four charges relating to a jigger on his property at Yangery.

McLean has vowed to fight the charges, telling owners "police charges are pending but this process will take quite some time."

"I have fully co-operated with them and am confident that everything will be fine," he said.

"I look forward to training for many years to come."

