Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Flavien Prat on Country House, left, races against Luis Saez on Maximum Security, third from left, during the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby. Picture: AP Photo/John Minchillo
Flavien Prat on Country House, left, races against Luis Saez on Maximum Security, third from left, during the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby. Picture: AP Photo/John Minchillo
Horses

Controversy rocks Kentucky Derby

5th May 2019 11:00 AM

Country House, a 65-1 longshot, won the 145th Kentucky Derby when Maximum Security was disqualified after crossing the line first.

Maximum Security, trained by John Servis and ridden by Luis Saez, was running comfortably in front but moved out from the rail as the field turned for home at Churchill Downs and, after an objection and inquiry, was judged to have interfered with War of Will.

In the confusion, Country House, trained by Bill Mott and ridden by Flavien Prat, was bumped before steadying down the stretch.

It was the first time that the horse that crossed the line first was disqualified from the Kentucky Derby.

Code of Honor finished second after the disqualification, followed by Tacitus.

More Stories

horse racing horses kentucky derby
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Coldest morning a sign winter is coming

    premium_icon Coldest morning a sign winter is coming

    Weather AS THE mornings begin to cool down, it's a sign that winter is coming.

    Bundaberg's 20 most stylish people revealed

    premium_icon Bundaberg's 20 most stylish people revealed

    News We profile 20 of Bundaberg's most classy locals

    Vehicle flips into water in crash

    premium_icon Vehicle flips into water in crash

    News Emergency services attended a crash in Bundaberg North last night

    Hundreds gather for annual Labour Day march

    premium_icon Hundreds gather for annual Labour Day march

    News Union members march for their voices to be heard.