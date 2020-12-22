Horse-drawn sulky stolen, can you help find it?

Bundaberg police are asking for people with information about a stolen horse-drawn sulky to come forward.

Between November 27 and December 19, a property on Moore Park Rd, Gooburrum was unlawfully entered.

During the offence, a number of items were stolen including one horse-drawn single axle sulky in its original condition.

If anyone has any information in relation to the matter or may have witnessed anyone in the area foaling around at the time, contact police and quote the reference QP2002603265.

If you have information for that could help police, you can contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24 hours a day or by calling 131 444.

You can also report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours a day or by calling 1800 333 000.

