Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Bundaberg police are asking for people with information about a stolen horse-drawn sulky to come forward.
Bundaberg police are asking for people with information about a stolen horse-drawn sulky to come forward.
News

Horse-drawn sulky stolen, can you help find it?

Geordi Offord
22nd Dec 2020 11:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Bundaberg police are appealing for information which could help them find a stolen horse-draw sulky which was stolen from Gooburrum.

Between November 27 and December 19, a property on Moore Park Rd, Gooburrum was unlawfully entered.

During the offence, a number of items were stolen including one horse-drawn single axle sulky in its original condition.

Bundaberg Police are asking for people with information about a stolen horse-drawn sulky to come forward.
Bundaberg Police are asking for people with information about a stolen horse-drawn sulky to come forward.

If anyone has any information in relation to the matter or may have witnessed anyone in the area foaling around at the time, contact police and quote the reference QP2002603265.

If you have information for that could help police, you can contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24 hours a day or by calling 131 444.

You can also report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours a day or by calling 1800 333 000.

More stories

Police help Santa reach local childcare centre

How to party in a pandemic this holiday season

REVEALED: Bundaberg suburbs targeted by thieves

buncrime bundaberg crime bundaberg police bunpolice qps bundaberg
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        That time in ‘94 when Bundy took the cake for complaining

        Premium Content That time in ‘94 when Bundy took the cake for complaining

        News Bundaberg residents were considered the state’s biggest whingers in 1994, but a government official said there was good reason for it.

        Vital service not grounded despite covid

        Premium Content Vital service not grounded despite covid

        News Despite the pandemic, the Royal Flying Doctor Service has seen minimal disruptions.

        Chinese trade friction could mean cheaper seafood for locals

        Premium Content Chinese trade friction could mean cheaper seafood for locals

        News SEAFOOD lovers are being reminded that enjoying their favourite dishes this...

        Man jailed after violent home invasion

        Premium Content Man jailed after violent home invasion

        News The court heard the man used a baseball bat to assault a person he knew.