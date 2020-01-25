Horse dies, jockey hurt in horror race fall

Dean Yendall rides Scales Of Justice to victory in the Australia Stakes. Picture: AAP

JOCKEY Barend Vorster is likely to be released from Royal Melbourne Hospital on Saturday afternoon as he recovers from injuries suffered in a fall in the closing stages of the Australia Stakes.

Vorster suffered a broken collarbone when he fell from Manuel, who had to be euthanised after sustaining a serious racing injury to its nearside shoulder and off fore knee, according to the Racing Victoria stewards' report.

The Group 1 winner crashed to the ground with 100m to go when he clipped heels.

The race was won by sprinter Scales of Justice.

Manuel's trainer Tony McEvoy said it was one of the toughest nights at the races he had experienced.

"He was such a brave horse. The staff are gutted, as are (son) Calvin and I," McEvoy said.

"Bottom line is that it shouldn't have happened."

Victorian Jockeys Association chief executive Matt Hyland said Vorster might not have to be operated on.

"The scans are good. We'll take them to out Dr Gary Zimmerman and he'll look at them and make a final decision," Hyland said.

Stewards have opened an inquiry into the cause of the fall.

Lindsey Smith's gifted sprinter Scales Of Justice took out an incident-packed finish to the Group 2 Australia Stakes (1200m) at Moonee Valley, overhauling the short-priced favourite Hey Doc in the closing stages on Friday night.

Smith said he wasn't surprised that Scales Of Justice could win first-up.

"He races well fresh and he's quite dynamic over 1200m," Smith said.

Smith said Scales Of Justice would continue on the path to the All-Star Mile and have his next start in the Orr Stakes (1400m).

Smith put up his hand to try and get Scales Of Justice a start in The Everest later in the year, saying he felt the galloper was a better sprinter.

Smith, who opened a base at Warrnambool seven months ago and which he runs in conjunction with his Perth stable, has had a remarkable week with seven winners from 11 starters.

Scales Of Justice was ridden by Dean Yendall, who placed him in third spot behind the leaders Hey Doc and Ashlor in the running.

"I thought I'd follow Hey Doc and on the turn I was just hoping that Ashlor would move away, but he held on longer than I thought he would," Yendall said.

Yendall said he was grateful that Smith had given him the opportunity to ride Scales Of Justice.

"He told me to be at Warrnambool at 5.30am to ride him and I was there. He was the only one I rode that morning," he said.

McEvoy was pleased with the run of Hey Doc, who fought hard to run second.

Begood Toya Mother finished last but his trainer Daniel Bowman said he had excuses.

He said he got on his wrong leg at the 400m and then didn't get around the turn. He also lost balance when Manuel pushed out underneath him and fell.

Bowman feared Begood Toya Mother had been galloped on in the incident but later said his horse had pulled up OK.