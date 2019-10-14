Menu
QAS responded to two separate accidents yesterday, involving two 65-year-old passengers.
Horse and quad accidents: Two taken to Bundy hospital

Rhylea Millar
14th Oct 2019 9:35 AM
TWO men, both aged 65, have been injured in separate incidents yesterday.

A spokesperson for QAS said the first accident occurred at Elliot Heads about 10.20am, when a man fell off a quad bike.

He was transported to Bundaberg Hospital for head and chest injuries.

The second incident occurred at midday yesterday in Sharon, involving another man who suffered injuries while he was riding his horse.

QAS said he was transported to Bundaberg Hospital by plane and treated for chest injuries.

Both men were taken to hospital in a stable condition.

