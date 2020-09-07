HORROR TALLY: 32 crashes in our region in just five weeks

The charred remains of a semi trailer sitting on the Bruce Highway, 37km south of Miriam Vale, after a two truck crash on August 5, at 11.15pm. Picture Rodney Stevens

IT'S been a harrowing five weeks on the region's roads and properties, with deaths, critical injuries and hospitalisations becoming far too common.

This is a list of crashes in the region since the start of last year, as reported by the NewsMail and Central and North Burnett Times.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

A man dies when his car hits a tree at Branyan.

The 25-year-old Red Hill man was the sole occupant of a silver Honda sedan when it collided with a tree on Branyan Drive, sending the tree crashing onto the car.

A vehicle hit a pole on Windermere Rd, Qunaba, in the early hours of the morning.

The driver was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

The Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter airlifted an injured woman to hospital after she was involved a car crash north of Bundaberg yesterday evening. Photo: Courtesy RACQ LifeFlight Rescue.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

The Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter airlifted an injured woman to hospital after she was involved a car crash north of Bundaberg.

A woman in her 30s suffered chest and abdominal injuries and was flown to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

Two people were taken to hospital after a crash at East Bundaberg.

The Bargara Rd crash resulted in a collision where one car came to rest crashed into a power pole.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

A man was taken to hospital after a single-vehicle rollover at Euleilah near Lowmead.

He was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

A man suffered back injuries in a motorcycle crash at Branyan.

He was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

A man was airlifted to Bundaberg Hospital before being transferred by air to Brisbane.

The man was injured in a go-kart crash at Yandaran, suffering severe head and facial injuries.

MONDAY, AUGUST 31

Multiple people were involved in a vehicle rollover on Batchlers Rd, North Bundaberg.

One man was taken to hospital while two others declined transport.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 30

Police confirmed the death of a 32-year-old North Bundaberg man after a crash at Woodgate.

The man, who was identified as Adrian Sato, was riding his motorcycle during a collision with a car.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 29

A person was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition after a single-vehicle crash on Fairymead Rd, North Bundaberg.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 28

A man was taken to hospital in a stable condition after an incident between a vehicle and a pedestrian on Bourbong St.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 26

Crews tended a two-car crash on Goodwood Rd.

A woman in her 20s was assessed at the scene but did not need to be taken to hospital.

MONDAY, AUGUST 24

Two teens were hospitalised after a single-car crash near Biggenden.

The boy and girl were in a stable condition.

One person was taken to hospital after a rollover on the Burnett Hwy at Ginoondan.

A patient was taken to Gayndah Hospital in a stable condition.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 23

Paramedics attended a motorbike crashg on Philips Rd.

One patient was taken to Bundaberg Hospital.

One person was taken to hospital in a stable condition following a two-car crash at Rosedale Rd, Avondale.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 22

A man had to be taken to hospital in a stable condition after his truck left the road and collided with a pole at Childers Rd, Elliott.

A man died after being hit by a car on Childers Rd, Kensington.

The 35-year-old Branyan man was a much-loved local dad.

The 25-year-old driver was not injured.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 20

Four patients were taken to Bundaberg Hospital after a two-car crash at the intersection of Burnett and Barolin Sts.

MONDAY, AUGUST 17

A man in his late teens was flown to hospital after a crash at the intersection of Fingerboard and Tableland Rds near Miriam Vale.

The teen was treated for spinal injuries before being airlifted to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 15

Paramedics were called to a two-car crash on Bourbong St.

Two patients were taken to hospital in a stable condition.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 14

Crews responded to a single-vehicle rollover on Walla St.

One man was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

A car rolled in a two-vehicle crash on Childers Rd.

Two people were uninjured and the others suffered minor injuries.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 12

Paramedics tended to a crash between a truck and car at the intersection of Langbeckers East and Mahoney Dexters Rds in Alloway.

One patient suffered chest pain.

MONDAY, AUGUST 10

A young man was hospitalised with head injuries after his car rolled near Coalstoun Lakes.

The man in his 20s was taken to Biggenden Hospital.

Paramedics were called to a two-car crash at the intersection of Kensington and Walker Sts in Norville.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 9

A 15-year-old girl was injured in a trail bike crash at Lowmead and taken to Bundaberg Hospital.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 5

A truck driver was on fire when he crawled from his semi-trailer after a horror crash south of Miriam Vale, and suffered burns to 70 per cent of his body.

A GoFundMe page set up to help the young dad's recovery set out to raise $3000 - but gathered $62,205 instead.

A mother and her young son were killed near Calliope this morning.

Mother and son Amber Dooley and Memphis, 9, were killed in a horror crash at Calliope.

Police appealed for witnesses to the tragic crash.

MONDAY, AUGUST 3

Emergency crews, including critical care paramedics were called to the scene of a firey truck rollover at the intersection of Dr Mays Crossing and Coonarr Rds.

A man was taken to hospital with a shoulder injury.

Two people were hospitalised after a serious caravan and car crash north of Mt Perry along Gin Gin Mt Perry Rd.

A man had to be taken to Bundaberg Hospital after suffering chest pains, while a woman was flown to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition with significant lower limb injuries.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 1

A teenage boy was taken to hospital after a motorcycle crash at Boondooma.

He suffered a lower limb injury.

The Queensland Police Service has the following advice on preventing crashes and some of the biggest causes:

SPEEDING

Speeding is a major factor in serious and fatal traffic crashes. Speeds just 5km/h over the speed limit in urban areas are enough to double the risk of a casualty crash.

DRINK DRIVING

Drink driving is the number one contributing factor in 30% of fatal crashes in Australia. More than 1 in 4 drivers and riders killed on Australian roads have a blood alcohol content exceeding the legal limit.

DRUG DRIVING

Drug driving is an increasing road safety problem. Drug use is associated with being involved in a crash, the risk is similar to driving with blood alcohol of 0.1 to 0.15%.

SEATBELTS

Failure to wear a seatbelt is one of the leading causes of road crash death. Unrestrained drivers and passengers are 8 times more likely to be killed in a road crash.

MEDICATION

Almost 1 in 4 Australian drivers ignore medication warning labels and continue to drive after taking prescription drugs. Health professionals agree that some medications can impair your ability to drive and impact on traffic safety.

FATIGUE

Fall-asleep crashes are usually severe, resulting in serious injury and death, as the driver makes no attempt to avoid the crash. A driver who has been awake for 17 hours has a driving ability similar to a driver with blood alcohol concentration of 0.05.

MOBILE PHONES

Using a mobile phone while driving is highly distracting and increases your risk of a crash four-fold, even when using a hands-free kit. Despite the dangers and illegality, around 60% of drivers have admitted using their mobile phone to talk and text.