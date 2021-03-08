Menu
Horror moment woman is crushed to death

by Elizabeth Elizalde & Dean Balsamini
8th Mar 2021 5:31 AM

 

Warning: Graphic

Heartbreaking video has solved the mystery of what happened to a woman found crushed to death on a Brooklyn street.

The woman was struck by a backhoe whose driver apparently never even saw her, new footage obtained by the New York Post reveals.

Graphic footage shows a backhoe running over a woman. Picture: New York Post
The video shows the yellow construction vehicle striking 61-year-old Estelle Davis with its shovel before running her over and dragging her along the corner of New Lots and Van Sinderen Avenues in East New York.

Neither the driver nor a worker nearby appears to notice as Davis falls and then disappears under the vehicle.

The backhoe then lurches forward, leaving the woman motionless on the street, video shows.

Cops arrived at the scene and found Davis unresponsive about 2.20pm.

Davis was rushed to Brookdale Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police initially said the victim may have been hit by a car and they continue to investigate the incident. No arrests have been made.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission

 

The driver apparently didn’t even see the woman. Picture: New York Post
