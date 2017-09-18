Horror film leaves IT's mark in Bundy

SCARY MOVIE: Bill Skarsgasrd in a scene from the movie It.

SCARY MOVIE: Bill Skarsgasrd in a scene from the movie It. Warner Bros.

RED balloons are popping up in drains around Bundaberg in a creepy reference to the release of the remake of Stephen King's IT.

The horror film, based on the 1986 novel, has opened at Reading Cinemas and it's not for the faint hearted.

In the film, Pennywise the clown lurks around a small Maine town's sewers, snatching children and leaving red balloons tied to sewer grates.

Now Bundaberg residents are reporting seeing red balloons tied around town, including to low-lying drains.

Shayler McRae shared photos to social media of balloons she and her friends had come across.

"My friend saw a red balloon tied to a drain rail just last week and I only live around the corner from it," she told the NewsMail.

"She was a bit freaked out by it and so was I."

Ms McRae said she was a horror film buff and had already seen the new film.

She said she thought the red balloons in Bundaberg were "just some fun" as long as it didn't get out of hand.

"I think people are doing it for jokes but sometimes jokes can go a bit too far," she said.

STUFF OF NIGHTMARES: Shayler McRae submitted this photo to the NewsMail of a red balloon on a drain rail in Bundaberg.

This will be the second week the film is screening at Reading Cinemas and manager Brent Abercrombie said it had exceeded expectations.

"It is very popular and is actually Warner Bros' biggest film opening across the board," he said.

"I think it's popularity is based on the cult following from the book and now to the film."

As for the red balloons in Bundaberg, Mr Abercrombie said it wasn't the cinema's doing.

"We have one in our foyer but that's about it," he laughed.

"I think it's fine as long as it is all done for a bit of fun and people don't go overboard."

CREEPY: Shayler McRae submitted this photo to the NewsMail of a red balloon in a Bundaberg drain.

A teenager in a suburb in Perth was chased and grabbed by three people wearing clown masks recently in an attack thought to be inspired by the movie.

Rastana Baker said she was walking to a friend's house when the car stopped and three people in masks and dark clothing got out.

Queensland Police have issued a warning about the clown craze and said people conducting such pranks may be committing criminal offences and could be charged.