Horror fatal alerted by chance Triple 0 call

TWO boys who died in a horrific rollover on a property west of Toowoomba at the weekend were only discovered after a chance mobile phone connection on the remote property.

The deaths of family friends Jack Cameron, 10, and Archie Gouldson, 16, were being mourned yesterday, with police revealing the heartbreaking story of how the boys were found by Jack's parents.

Archie Gouldson died in a traffic crash at Roma on Sunday.

A 16-year-old boy who survived the crash managed to get through to Triple 0, despite poor mobile service in the area.

While the operator wasn't able to hear the boy speak, phone tracing meant emergency services were able to contact the Cameron family, who discovered the overturned wreck and the bodies of Jack and Archie.

The pair have been remembered as outgoing and popular children with a mutual love of sport.

"I won't forget your barefoot, cheeky grin around the Royal and the rugby field," one friend said.

Roma State College principal Guy Hendriks said Jack was a bright and enthusiastic young student who will be greatly missed by all his friends and teachers.

"Our thoughts and sincere sympathies go out to his family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time," Mr Hendriks said.

"Support is being provided to students and staff, and guidance counsellors are available to provide support in any way they can and for as long as it is needed."

Ten-year-old Jack Cameron was tragically killed in a crash at Roma.

The passenger and driver of the vehicle are still recovering from their injuries and police are investigating.

The Roma Echidnas Rugby Union said it had lost a "true gentleman" in Jack.

"The Cameron family are massive Echidnas supporters and Jack was always there to help on game days running the kicking tee, manning the scoreboard and cheering on the Echidnas.

"RIP young man you are a true gentleman."

Students at Churchie shaved their heads in honour of Archie this week.

Archie is the son of Gouldson Legal director Faran Gouldson.

A Facebook group was started earlier this week encouraging senior boys at the school to shave their heads in solidarity, using a blade two or three.

The pictures and tributes to Archie are then shared around on social media to raise support.

"To the man that everyone loved, to the man that will never be forgotten, to the man who will always be part of the blue and grey family for life. Rest easy brother," one student said.

Originally published as Horror fatal alerted by chance Triple 0 call