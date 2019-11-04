Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kieran Foran clutches at his injury shoulder. Picture: Fiona Goodall/Getty
Kieran Foran clutches at his injury shoulder. Picture: Fiona Goodall/Getty
Rugby League

Horror diagnosis for luckless NRL star

by Phil Rothfield
4th Nov 2019 6:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

X-rays have revealed Canterbury Bulldogs five-eighth Kieran Foran requires a shoulder reconstruction and will be sidelined for a minimum six months.

However the veteran playmaker is refusing to even discuss retirement and is determined to make it back for the Bulldogs around May next year in the best case scenario.

He will undergo surgery on Thursday. Foran was hurt in a tackle on Great Britain front-rower James Graham in the Test match in New Zealand on Saturday.

Kieran Foran clutches at his injury shoulder. Picture: Fiona Goodall/Getty
Kieran Foran clutches at his injury shoulder. Picture: Fiona Goodall/Getty

The news is a shocking blow to the Bulldogs hopes next season.

Foran has averaged only 13 games per season over the last four years at the Parramatta Eels, the Warriors and the Bulldogs.

It is the same shoulder that required surgery in 2016.

football injury kieran foran nrl

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BoM issues fire warning for Wide Bay Burnett

        premium_icon BoM issues fire warning for Wide Bay Burnett

        News THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a fire weather warning for the Wide Bay weather district.

        HORROR NUMBER: 20 fatal crashes on Wide Bay roads in 2019

        premium_icon HORROR NUMBER: 20 fatal crashes on Wide Bay roads in 2019

        Crime Interactive map shows locations of Bundaberg crashes

        Resort management reveals root cause of tree removal

        premium_icon Resort management reveals root cause of tree removal

        Environment The new owners of a beachside resort have explained why they removed three trees...

        Drink driver thanks police in emotional court appearance

        premium_icon Drink driver thanks police in emotional court appearance

        News Woman was busted drink driving, then got back on the road and sped