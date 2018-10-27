Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services were called to the D'Aguilar Highway, Wamuran about 5.55am in response to a major traffic crash.
Emergency services were called to the D'Aguilar Highway, Wamuran about 5.55am in response to a major traffic crash. Contributed
Breaking

Horror crash sees two people injured, road blocked

Chloe Lyons
by
27th Oct 2018 9:21 AM

FORENSIC officers are investigating after a person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle highway crash south of the Sunshine Coast.

Emergency services were called to the D'Aguilar Highway, Wamuran about 5.55am in response to a major traffic crash.

A witness who saw the aftermath of the crash told The Daily one of the cars appeared to have flipped and was sitting in a ditch.

Queensland Ambulance Service transported one patient in a stable condition to Caboolture Hospital with neck and chest pain.

A second patient has been taken to the Royal Brisbane Hospital in a serious condition with multiple injuries.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said diversion were in place on the road and forensic crash unit were currently on scene investigating.

Queensland Traffic reports the road is closed to all traffic and drivers are advised to avoid the area.

crash d'aguilar highway queensland ambulance service queensland police service traffic diversion
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Man jumps fence, unlocks gates and steals car at East Bundy

    Man jumps fence, unlocks gates and steals car at East Bundy

    Breaking A BUNDABERG family has put out a desperate plea to help find their car that was stolen this morning.

    • 27th Oct 2018 11:11 AM
    Two men bitten by suspected brown snakes this morning

    Two men bitten by suspected brown snakes this morning

    News Paramedics responded to two calls of reported brown snake bites

    • 27th Oct 2018 9:36 AM
    $145 Tobruk plaque offer from scuttling contractor

    premium_icon $145 Tobruk plaque offer from scuttling contractor

    News Birdon honours servicemen with special memento

    Local Partners