Horror crash: ‘It looks like your brain has moved’

SUPERCARS champion Scott McLaughlin says doctors feared he had bleeding on the brain in the dramatic aftermath of Sunday's horror qualifying crash.

The crash destroyed his Bathurst-winning Ford Mustang but he was able to walk from the crash believing he was unharmed.

Then, after slurring words in a television interview, he was sent to hospital by the chief Supercars doctor, with specialists at Gold Coast's University Hospital fearing significant damage.

"I went in and they said the impact I had, once they got the G ratings, was the equivalent of someone who had been through trauma - so I was a trauma patient from that point on," he told his Balls and Bumpers podcast.

"I went to the hospital, I was lying on the bed for about 40 minutes, there were like 400 doctors around me, it was full-on.

"I was stuck in a neck brace which was so incredibly uncomfortable, and then they said 'We want to take you for a CT scan on your head to check it's all right, it should take five minutes.

"But it took 15 or 20 minutes and I thought 'this is weird' - when we came out no one was really talking to me and stuff."

That's when the reality set in for McLaughlin.

"They said 'we just saw a bit of an anomaly on the brain, it's meant to be 50-50, parallel, what the brain looks like, but it does look like yours has moved in some ways and there's a little bit of fluid or substance there. So we're going to have to do an MRI, we don't know, it could be bleeding'.

"There were three hours there before the MRI where I was absolutely shitting myself, everything is going through my head, me and Karly (his fiancé) were sort of sitting there crying and stuff because it's like 'what's going to happen'."

A rattled Scott McLaughlin with Dick Johnson and members of his team. Picture: Supercars Australia

Thankfully he was given the all-clear by the end of the race.

He says he has had some unfortunate side-effects after his groin took the full force of the six-point safety belt.

"My nuts copped a hammering" he joked.

Scott McLaughlin’s car was totalled in the crash. Picture: Supercars Australia

