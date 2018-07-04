Menu
Kayla wasn't able to lose weight, and then she found out why.
Health

Horror behind woman’s baffling weight gain

by Madeline Farber
4th Jul 2018 5:54 AM

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES.

FOR months, Kayla Rahn of Montgomery, Alabama, had unexplained stomach pain and was unable to lose weight. The situation was taking a toll on her life and wellbeing.

"I couldn't even walk to my car without losing my breath," Rahn recalled to NBC12, adding that she was once asked if she was pregnant with twins.

In May, Rahn finally got the answer to her mysterious medical condition. After her mother took her to the emergency department at Jackson Hospital, doctors informed the 30-year-old that she had a massive cyst in one of her ovaries - the size of a watermelon.

"I do remember telling my mum and busting out crying that they were going to fix it," Rahn said in a news release sent to Fox News via email.

Kayla Rahn said she is relieved to have the cyst removed. Picture: Jackson Hospital.
Doctors removed the growth on May 26, just one day after the cyst was discovered.

"This is one of the largest I have ever seen or certainly removed," Dr. Gregory Jones, one of Rahn's surgeons, said in a statement.

The growth weighed in at 22kg.

Rahn told Fox News on Thursday that she never expected a cyst to be the root of her medical issues.

Kayla has dropped 35kg since having the cyst removed.
"I kept thinking it was weight," she said.

Since the cyst was removed, Rahn told the hospital that she feels as though "a huge burden has been lifted."

"As soon as I got home and was able to move a little, I tried every shirt I had on and it was awesome," she said. "This dress I have on, I actually have not been able to wear in a year."

According to the Washington Post, Officials at Jackson Hospital said Rahn had a mucinous cystadenoma, a benign cystic tumour in the ovary. Since it was removed, she has lost 34kg - and her surgeon said they are "excited things went well for her."

This article originally appeared on Fox News and has been republished with permission.

Doctors with Jackson Hospital removed the cyst on May 26. Picture: Jackson Hospital.
