Police at Sydenham station last night. Picture: Gordon McComiskie

A MAN has died after he got caught between a train and the platform at a Sydney station.

Witnesses have told police the 37-year-old man appeared to stumble as the train was stopping at Sydenham station late on Friday night.

The scene at Sydenham station last night after the man died. Picture: Gordon McComiskie

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Picture: Gordon McComiskie

Police seal off accident scene. Picture: Gordon McComiskie

He died at the scene.

Police will investigate the circumstances of his death and prepare a report for the coroner.