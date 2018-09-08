Horrifying moment mum receives ‘that call’ after fatal crash

A teenage boy is dead after a joyride ended in misery at Murrumba Downs. Picture; Channel 7

AN EMOTIONAL mother has urged young drivers to slow down - and for their mates to speak up if they don't feel safe - while describing the chilling moment she was called by emergency services after a fatal car crash north of Brisbane on Friday.

A young man, 24, was behind the wheel of a car on Castle Hill Drv at Murrumba Downs when it passed through the Kingshand Drv roundabout and crashed into a tree about 2pm yesterday.

The right side of the car struck the tree, fatally injuring the driver and seriously injuring a 17-year-old boy in the back seat.

The boy was taken to hospital with serious leg injuries, a police spokesman said.

A second boy, 17, along with a man and woman, both 18, were also treated for serious injuries.

Today, mother Bridie Scott took to social media and wrote that she received "that call" from emergency services. It was her son's 18th birthday yesterday.

"Ma'am, your sons been involved in a serious accident," Ms Scott wrote.

"Luckily for us Jack has minor injuries and is home. The driver's parents are not as fortunate and our dear friend passed at the scene. Our other dear friends are receiving care for their serious injuries in hospital. Their parents also received "that" call.

"I am requesting no calls at this stage, I know us and all of the affected families are in your thoughts, prayers and well wishes.

"However I am requesting that you share this message with your friends, family and community of other young and upcoming drivers. My message is simple.

"What should have been the greatest day of celebrating with loved ones, quickly became one of tragedy, sorrow and despair for our community. Whilst we still do not understand the circumstances or 'why', I do know that we need to constantly remind our young adults to slow down, keep observant and be reminded we all have limits".

Emergency services on scene at a fatal crash at Murrumba Downs on Friday. Picture: Channel 7

"Raising two young men, I've always encouraged them to be strong, courageous and bold.

"My lessons remain but louder.

"Strong to call out 'slow down mate', courageous to say ' I don't feel safe' and bold to stop dangerous activity. "#slowdownmate "#itsnotworthit"

A police spokesperson yesterday confirmed officers were investigating whether speed was a factor.