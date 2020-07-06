Menu
CHILDREN intervened to stop a man assaulting his wife in a brutal attack on the North Coast. Source: iStock / Getty Images
HORRIFYING: Children forced to stop dad’s attack on mum

Jessica Lamb
6th Jul 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:46 AM
CHILDREN were forced to intervene to stop a North Coast man's brutal attack on his wife of more than 20 years, a court heard.

The man, who has not been named to protect the victim, has pleaded guilty to two charges in Tweed Heads Local Court.

Court documents revealed how officers were greeted with a horrifying scene when they arrived at the victim's house about 1.45am on April 17.

The victim still had dried blood on her face and red rings around her neck and was taken to hospital.

There were dried bloodstains on the bedroom's doona and carpet.

She told police she had tried to fight off her husband as he choked her with both hands while the victim was lying on her bed.

The 46-year-old man told his wife he would kill her as they struggled, eventually ending up on the floor.

The victim said she thought he was trying to suffocate her as he pulled her jumper over her head and she struggled to breathe.

Her muffled screams and calls attracted the children downstairs.

Opening the door, they found the man holding his wife by the back of the neck while she struggled on the floor. He appeared to be trying to force her towards the door.

One of their children restrained his father while the other helped her mother get downstairs and went to the neighbour's place for help.

The man left the house on his own accord for a walk before police arrived.

The man's lawyer said he had a few beers at a barbecue earlier in the day and had a verbal fight with his wife about money before he attacked her.

The court heard the man had taken steps towards rehabilitation by seeing a psychiatrist, taking anger management classes and taking part in a men's centre program.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy called the man's behaviour "appalling".

"You were very violent towards the victim and conducted yourself in a way which would have been terrifying for her and the other people present," he said.

NATIONAL DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CRISIS SERVICES

  1. 1800 RESPECT: 1800 737 732
  2. Australian Childhood Foundation: 1800 176 453
  3. MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78
  4. LifeLine: 13 11 14
  5. Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800
  6. Relationships Australia: 1300 364 277

