Horrific scenes for police at two-vehicle fatal crash

Jim Alouat
Tegan Annett
and | 13th May 2017 5:05 PM
FATAL CRASH: The horrific scene of a two-vehicle crash along the Bruce Hwy at Kolonga, north of Gin Gin.
FATAL CRASH: The horrific scene of a two-vehicle crash along the Bruce Hwy at Kolonga, north of Gin Gin.

What we know

  • Emergency services were called to a serious two-vehicle head-on collision south of Miriam Vale shortly after 8.30am.
  • The crash, which involved a sedan and a ute, happened 5km south of the Kolan River on the Bruce Hwy.
  • A forensic crash unit sergeant has confirmed one man involved has died.
  • A 27-year-old man has been airlifted to Sunshine Coast Hospital suffering multiple fractures to his legs after he was trapped in his vehicle. 

"I'M BLOODY fed up to the back teeth".

Wide Bay Forensic Crash Unit officer-in-charge Sergeant Steve Webb has been to enough fatal crashes to last a lifetime.

With decades of experience with the police, Sgt Webb would rather be doing anything else than having to lead emergency service teams through another gruesome scene.

FATAL CRASH: The horrific scene of a two-vehicle crash along the Bruce Hwy at Kolonga, north of Gin Gin.
FATAL CRASH: The horrific scene of a two-vehicle crash along the Bruce Hwy at Kolonga, north of Gin Gin.

"I've got better things to do with my time then to be standing here in the middle of the highway dealing with these things," he said.

"The police can only do so much.

"People need to do something to save themselves."

Sgt Webb made the comments after attending yet another road fatality on the Bruce Hwy.

At 8.30am today, a ute and Commodore sedan collided about 45km north of Gin Gin.

Sgt Webb said initial investigations showed the driver of the sedan, heading northbound, had veered into the path of the ute, with the driver of the sedan killed instantly.

FATAL CRASH: Onlookers, including army personnel, wait patiently for the Bruce Hwy to be reopened.
FATAL CRASH: Onlookers, including army personnel, wait patiently for the Bruce Hwy to be reopened.

The driver of the ute has been taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital with severe leg injuries.

"I'm not sure why the northbound driver veered onto the wrong side of the road," Sgt Webb said.

Sgt Webb said the Bruce Hwy was closed for a long period of time with wreckage blocking both lanes.

"I know people have been complaining about the time it's taken," Sgt Webb said.

"But unfortunately we have a job to do."

FATAL CRASH: The horrific scene of a two-vehicle crash along the Bruce Hwy at Kolonga, north of Gin Gin.
FATAL CRASH: The horrific scene of a two-vehicle crash along the Bruce Hwy at Kolonga, north of Gin Gin.

QFES Bundaberg Inspector Ronald Higgins, who led two crews from Gin Gin and Bundaberg, said it was a tough scene to attend.

He said damage to both vehicles was significant as the vehicles had collided at high speeds.

"We are overawed at times responding to these type of things," he said.

FATAL CRASH: Onlookers, including army personnel, wait patiently for the Bruce Hwy to be reopened.
FATAL CRASH: Onlookers, including army personnel, wait patiently for the Bruce Hwy to be reopened.

Sgt Webb urged drivers to observe the Fatal Five: distraction and inattention, speeding, drink and drug driving, failure to wear a seatbelt and driving while fatigued.

"I will never say any road is dangerous," Sgt Webb said.

"I've driven this road many times over 30 years.

"It is safe as long as you stick to the rules."

Topics:  bruce hwy fatal crash forensic gin gin police

Horrific scenes for police at two-vehicle fatal crash

Wide Bay Forensic Crash Unit officer-in-charge Sergeant Steve Webb has been to enough fatal crashes to last a lifetime.

