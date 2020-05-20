Horrific details of how director died

Comedian Marc Maron has tearfully recounted the sudden death of his partner, acclaimed director Lynn Shelton.

Maron spoke through tears on his podcast on Monday saying Shelton, 54, had died soon after she collapsed in their home early on Friday morning and succumbed to a previously undiagnosed blood disorder.

Maron said "the last time he saw her alive" was as she was taken from his home by paramedics after falling down in their home and becoming "delirious".

He said as she received treatment at two different hospitals over the course of the day there was "never any good news". Shelton died early the next morning after being taken off life support.

Marc Maron and Lynn Shelton at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in February. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Maron, a comedian and well-known podcaster, had spent the last year with Shelton. He tearfully said she passed away about 12.45am on Saturday after receiving treatment in two different hospitals in Los Angeles.

Maron said he wanted to address her death because during an earlier podcast "I thought she had strep throat. She thought she had strep throat. We treated it as strep throat," he said.

"On Thursday I said, 'We've got to go in, this fever isn't going down'."

He said they'd planned to see a doctor on Friday, but "in the middle of the night I heard her collapse in the hallway on her way to the bathroom".

"And she was on the floor, and she couldn't move," Maron said.

He said he found her "conscious but delirious a bit". He then called an ambulance, and paramedics came to collect Shelton, and that was "the last time he saw her alive, was on the floor being taken away".

"She was my partner, she was my girlfriend, she was my friend. And I loved her. I loved her a lot. And she loved me, and I knew that," Maron said tearfully.

"And I don't know that I'd ever felt that, what I felt with her before.

"I was getting used to love, in the way of being able to accept it, and show it, properly in an intimate relationship," he said.

"I made her laugh all the time, and she made me laugh, and we were happy.

"We played (the card game) crazy eights, we cooked food together, we travelled, we wrote."

Maron said once Shelton was taken to hospital there was ‘never any good news’. Picture: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Once hospitalised, Maron said "there was never any good news". He was told the director was "anaemic" and had low blood pressure and internal bleeding. He said the emergency staff tried "very hard" and Shelton was treated at two different hospitals.

"They eventually had to let her go," Maron said. "They tried everything they could, they took her off life support and she passed away."

The comedian remembered Shelton as an "amazing woman", a "very determined artist" and an "inspiration to so many people".

Shelton was an acclaimed filmmaker and TV director, who worked on shows including Mad Men, GLOW and Master Of None.

Shelton was previously married to actor Kevin Seal, with whom she had one child, Milo.

Originally published as Horrific details of how director died