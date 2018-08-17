Menu
Police allege the man was a registered Chinese herbal medicine practitioner who had been treating the woman for an existing medical condition.
Crime

Herbal medico charged with manslaughter after woman's death

by Angelo Risso
17th Aug 2018 6:06 AM
A HERBAL medicine practitioner is to face court in Sydney charged with manslaughter.

It follows an investigation into the death of a 56-year-old woman in June.

Following the results of an autopsy, a 52-year-old man was arrested about 4pm yesterday in Hornsby.

He was charged and refused bail to appear at Hornsby Local Court today.

Police allege the man was a registered Chinese herbal medicine practitioner who had been treating the woman for an existing medical condition since her arrival in Australia in March.

His registration has also been suspended.

