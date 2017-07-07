Hornet inspired Bundy Rum bottle on the table?

FANCY yourself a drop of the worlds best rum from a bottle that packs a world champion punch?

"Now that's an idea”, the liquor giants themselves couldn't ignore.

After posting 'No one does underdogs like us' in light of the victor of the Battle of Brisbane Jeff Horn, the Bundaberg Rum Facebook page was inundated with responses.

Thousands of likes and hundreds of comments flooded the Bundaberg Rum page with one Bundy Rum follower, Stu Citizen suggesting a special edition Jeff Horn Bundy Bottle.

"Bundy Hornet Rum has a nice sting to it that packs a Big Punch,” said commenter Darryl John Paulsen.

Michael Meara thinks it would be "strong but quite...impressive.”

Bundaberg Rum have done several special edition bottles in the past, covering sporting legends and disaster tributes.

In 2012 a Darren Lockyer six-year-old rum was crafted in honour of the rugby league great's retirement and in 2013 Bundaberg Rum released a Road to Recovery series of bottles bearing the names of streets affected by one of the most devastating floods to hit Bundaberg.

