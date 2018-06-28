Horne the first to 100 points this season

LEAGUE: He was left out of Bundaberg Rugby League's rep team in 2016 because of a belief he couldn't defend but Clinton Horne believes he was playing better footy that year than he has with Waves.

Horne, who became the first man to reach 100 points this season in last week's 26-6 win against Isis Devils, earned a recall from representative wilderness this season. But the 32-year-old, who has scored five tries and kicked 41 goals and has steered Waves Tigers to the top of the BRL table, said he believed he displayed better form when he took Hervey Bay to a drought-breaking premiership in 2016.

"I enjoyed it,” Horne said of his rep return. "It's always good to travel away with players you play against every week, and it's good to play at that level again.

"I think 2016 was the last year I was in form - I don't think I have been in that form this year. I just need to find that consistency and need to work on my game a bit more.

"We were in a hole against Wests (in round nine's 20-all draw). I should've been able to get us out of it but I just didn't do it. We got a bit ahead of ourselves then but we've just got to get back into that groove.”

Three Tigers are among the top six point-scorers this year.

Winger Trent Seeds has scored 15 tries for 60 points to sit fifth on the table, while Horne's halves partner Tyrell Howard is sixth with 58 points (six tries, 17 goals).

Wests Panther James Prichard trails Horne by just 20 points, having scored four tries and 33 goals for 82 points. Isis duo Matt Craven (68 points) and Zak Bainbridge (64 points) are third and fourth.

Wallaroos halfback Luke Waters is seventh on 58 points.