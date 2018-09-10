Menu
Waves halfback Clinton Horne. Bundaberg Rugby League grand final: Wallaroos v Waves Tigers at Salter Oval, Bundaberg.
Rugby League

Horne goes from Waves' dream-killer to fairytale finisher

10th Sep 2018 7:00 PM
LEAGUE: Clinton Horne can claim to be one of the most valuable halves in the Bundaberg Rugby League.

He won three-straight minor premierships at Hervey Bay Seagulls from 2015 to 2017, winning the title in 2016, then steered Waves Tigers to its first premiership since 2007 on Saturday evening.

"It's unbelievable, you can't describe the feeling,” Horne said,.

"I've always had the plan to come to this club and win another premiership. I didn't want to come second.

"It was tough. We had the game in our hands but we seemed to just keep giving the ball away and kept giving them chances.

"Our last 20 minutes we were shooting ourselves in the foot. Full credit to the boys, they held on strong like we did against Isis last week.”

Horne was five-eighth when Hervey Bay won its first premiership in 15 years in 2016, and helped crack a decade-long drought at the Tigers after the 23-20 win against Wallaroos.

"Your first grand final is probably always the best one, but the second one is nearly just as good,” he said.

"To do it with my junior club, the Seagulls, but now to do it with another club where you make endless friends and brothers. I copped a bit (when I left) but it doesn't matter about that now we've got the win.”

