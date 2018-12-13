Horne commits to Waves despite BRL merry-go-round

STAYING PUT: Waves Tigers halfback Clinton Horne, who won a premiership for Hervey Bay in 2016, has confirmed he will honour his word and contract with the Tigers in 2019.

STAYING PUT: Waves Tigers halfback Clinton Horne, who won a premiership for Hervey Bay in 2016, has confirmed he will honour his word and contract with the Tigers in 2019. Brian Cassidy

LEAGUE: While the Bundaberg Rugby League's off-season merry-go-round continues in the background, one man is staying true to his word.

Clinton Horne has confirmed he will honour his word and his contract with Waves Tigers, the team with whom he won the 2018 premiership.

The Tigers are fighting several battles, as they try to retain a premiership-winning squad while fending off raiders.

Waves have already lost three major pieces of its premiership puzzle. Speedster Trent Seeds joined Easts Magpies last month, which was this week followed by the announcement duo Tyrell Howard and Chris Robinson-Ford would join the prolific try-scorer in black and white.

Robinson-Ford played alongside Horne in the Hervey Bay Seagulls squad which claimed the 2015 minor premiership.

Horne and winger Billy Stefaniuk were part of Hervey Bay's drought-breaking premiership in 2016, but left the club for Waves in 2018.

Horne, a goal-kicking play-maker, finished the season as the BRL's leading point-scorer with 140 (five tries, 60 goals).

Their success this season, which ended with a 23-20 win against Wallaroos to smash Waves' decade-long premiership drought, means they have won two titles in three years.

That record is bettered only by Howard, who will attack 2019 with the aim of winning his third title in three straight years at three different clubs.

Isis Devils recruit and Bundaberg representative player of the year Matt Craven and former Waves rake Jackson Paulson have also joined Easts.

While Easts raided Waves' playing stocks, the Tigers returned fire by signing two strong-performing Magpies.

It was revealed earlier this week long-time Magpies Ross Larsen and Tyrone Ward would leave the club to join the Tigers, joining fellow Easts prop Reece Maughan, who resigned for the 2019 season.