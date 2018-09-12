Mundine wasting no time in planning for Horn

Anthony Mundine blew off the cobwebs with a sparring session.

ANTHONY Mundine made a lightning visit to Brisbane on Tuesday night for sparring ahead of his fight with Jeff Horn as another rising Queensland star prepared to tackle one of "The Man's" old enemies.

Mundine was at the Logan Boxing Club shaking out the cobwebs ahead of the Horn fight four days before the Gold Coast's world No. 7 Rohan Murdock faces old Mundine rival Pablo Nievas, of Argentina, at the Pullman Hotel on Saturday night.

Mundine sparred seven rounds with Wayde Goltz at Logan, watched by local professional fighters Mark Flanagan, Aaron Russell, Joseph Liga and Kyle Freiberg. He said he expected contracts for the Horn fight to finally be signed this week and was training for a November 30 date at Suncorp Stadium.

The Logan club is run by Mundine's cornerman Chris McCullen, who said Mundine plans to make regular visits to Brisbane for sparring ahead of the Horn fight, tipped to be the biggest ever all-Australian battle.

"Anthony is in the early stages of his preparation,'' McCullen said.

"But he looked surprisingly fresh and sharp. He wants to have the best-ever preparation for the Horn fight and he is very confident of scoring a big upset.''

Murdock has prepared for a tough fight against Nievas, who lost a 12-round decision to Mundine on the Gold Coast in 2007 in a fight for the world super-middleweight title.

"Nievas has had 50 pro fights and fought for world titles,'' Murdock said.

"He's tough and durable and we've prepared for a hard bout.

"My team and I have worked extremely hard to get where we are and we want to bring a world title to the Gold Coast next year.''

Also on Saturday night's card, Murdock's team-mate, long-time women's amateur star Jess Retallack, makes her pro debut against Ratsadaporn Khiaosopa of Thailand.

Commonwealth Games silver medallist Joe Goodall faces heavyweight Bensyn Pauga.