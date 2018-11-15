How dances with emus prepared Mundine

Anthony Mundine has channelled his inner Rocky Balboa and chased wild emus and chickens in preparation for his clash with Jeff Horn in Brisbane on November 30.

Mundine must drop a further four kilograms for the River City Rumble.

The 43 year-old veteran went bush as part of a renewed conditioning program to shed weight like a "professional".

"What have I done differently? Well, I've been chasing emus.

"What... you think I'm joking?

"Chasing emus and chasing chickens, I'm doing a lot of things differently this fight.

"I'm a black fella, chasing emus on foot, goannas, everything... we do it all, we catch it on the land, if we don't eat it we let it go, otherwise eat it and get some good bush tucker."

In Sylvester Stallone's iconic Rocky movies Balboa prepared for his fights chasing chickens around a coup and punching frozen animal carcasses in a butcher shop freezer.

Mundine said he visited several towns in country NSW to get back in touch with his "mob" and hand out tickets to the fight.

"It was always good to get back to the land," Mundine said.

Mundine insist he’d ready for his bout with Jeff Horn.

"Get back to my people, on the way up I actually stopped in nearly every town: Taree, Kempsey, Coffs Harbour, Grafton giving out my people's some tickets to come support because I want my mob there, it empowers me, it makes me feel strong."

Mundine will have two more "hard sparring" sessions left before turning his attention to recovery and Horn's strengths and weaknesses.

He questioned whether the Horn camp had been feeling the pressure in recent weeks, following a series of embarrassing gaffes.

Horn on Tuesday revealed he had stripped his management access to his social media accounts following attempts to bait Mundine as part of a homophobic Twitter spat.

"The camps feeling the pressure. I don't think they're getting on right now.

"Horn comes out and said they played with his social media, this and that.

Mundine says he senses some trouble in the Jeff Horn camp.

"How he didn't know anything about it.

"His trainer said stuff... insinuating about me being a drug cheat, it's all up and down for them fellas, I'm smooth sailing baby, I'm ready."

Mundine said he didn't see the social media posts but was told about them.

"They're just trying to antagonise me really, on certain things, but listen, to all the gay community out there, I've got nothing against you all," Mundine said.

"Do I think it's right, no, but do I care, no, that's your property, I'll treat you like you treat me.

"You treat me with respect I'll treat you with respect, no matter colour, gender, whatever."