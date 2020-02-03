Horn fires personal jab at one-dimensional Tszyu

Jeff Horn says he will not be taking Tszyu lightly. Picture: Chris Hyde/Getty

Jeff Horn plans to intimidate and overpower Tim Tszyu from the opening bell ahead of their looming battle which looks set to take place on April 22.

Horn says he is unlikely to charge Tszyu the way he did Michael Zerafa in his last fight, but plans to hurt the flashy Sydney youngster and gain his respect from Round 1.

"Tim's a good fighter but he's not as good as his father (Kostya Tszyu) and he still has a lot to learn,'' Horn said on Monday, after agreeing to a deal that will see him receive a 60/40 purse split for a fight scheduled over 10 rounds.

"He's very fast and has an explosive right hand. He can be dangerous and I won't be taking him lightly like I did Zerafa in our first fight.

"Tim measures you with the left and lets the right go like a sniper. But take that away from him and there's not much else in Tim's arsenal.

"It's hard to measure an opponent the way that Tim does when someone is in your face throwing heavy punches.''

Tszyu had wanted a 12-round fight but Horn did not believe he had enough time to prepare for the longer journey.

Tszyu did get his demand, though, that Horn drop a rematch clause.

"The rematch doesn't really worry me,'' Horn said. "I'm not planning on losing and hopefully I can fight for a world title again after beating Tim.''

Brisbane could host Horn-Tszyu but just about every other major Australian city remains a possibility depending on whether State Governments will support the fight through event tourism.

Tszyu's promoter Matt Rose, in Brisbane to iron out contractual details, said he and his fighter were confident about beating Horn but conceded Brisbane's former world champion deserved to be favourite.

"Jeff has had a lot more fights than Tim and he's been a world champion and beaten Manny Pacquiao,'' Rose said.

"But Tim is improving all the time and in the last year he has really improved out of sight.

Deedee Hobbs (L) with Jeff Horn at Glenn Rushton’s Stretton gym. Picture: Annette Dew

"I think Jeff will get a huge shock. We see Jeff as the perfect fight before Tim challenges for a world title.

"If Tim has to fight in Brisbane he will, even though we know Jeff grows a third leg fighting in front of his hometown fans.''

Horn had his first strength training session on Monday with former Cowboys and Eels rugby league player Chris Muckert, who has replaced fitness guru Dundee Kim in the Horn camp.

The Brisbane boxer, who turns 32 on Tuesday, is much more experienced than Tszyu.

He had 66 amateur fights and fought at the London Olympics in 2012, making the quarter-finals. His pro record is 20 wins, two losses and a draw.

Tszyu, 25, had 30 amateur fights, missing out on the Rio Olympics when he lost to fellow Sydney fighter Daniel Lewis. He has won all 15 pro fights.