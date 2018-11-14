Hopping mad wallaby group takes cabbie to court

Robin Paul Heath, 60, has been served with two good behabviour orders.

A RIFT between a Cairns taxi driver and the wallaby protection group he claimed to be supporting has been resolved by two court orders.

It all began when Robin Heath, 60, spray painted a footpath at Trinity Beach and claimed he was trying to raise awareness of a group of people who were illegally removing wallabies from the area after first contacting the Department of Environment.

He first appeared in Cairns Magistrates Court in July for using yellow paint to spray lines and the letters "AP" (Agile Project) on the footpath and sign outside a home at Trinity Beach.

He also sprayed "wallabies slow down" on the Captain Cook Hwy between the Kewarra and Trinity Beach.

The Agile Project aims to save and protect the Agile Wallaby population in Trinity Beach.

At the time, the Project's Shae Ager had denounced Heath's actions as "completely removed from their initiatives."

Yesterday, Ms Ager - wearing an Agile Project T-shirt - and mother Tanya Jones applied in court to have good behaviour orders placed on Heath "for as long as possible".

Heath was confused over the application and said the order was "vexatious".

Agile wallabies at Trinity Beach. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN

"It doesn't seem to have any justification whatsoever," Heath told the court.

"I don't understand this at all."

After initially opposing the orders, Heath agreed to follow them and resolve the matter.

"I have had these orders before and followed them successfully," Heath said.

Magistrate Terry Browne ordered Heath to be of good behaviour for 12 months and not to threaten assault or do any injury to the complainants.