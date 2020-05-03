Menu
NEW DIGS: Central Medical Bundaberg is moving to its new premises at 53 Commercial St Kensington.
Hopes to grow local medical team with move to new practice

Mikayla Haupt
3rd May 2020 12:00 PM
A NEW practice is just what the doc ordered.

After 15 years at Southside Central, Central Medical Bundaberg is moving to a bigger practice.

On Tuesday the medical centre will open their doors to the public at 53 Commercial St, Kensington.

Located next to the Bundaberg Private Day Hospital, Central Medical Bundaberg’s Dr David Harding-Smith said they were excited to announce the move.

“As a result of steady growth over this time, the practice has found that it has outgrown its current location,” Dr Harding-Smith said.

“The entire practice will be moving over to the new premises, all seven Doctors and fifteen administration and nursing staff.

“The new practice features additional consult suites for up to 10 general practitioners or allied health staff.”

He said a much larger reception area was now available, and numerous nursing treatment areas.

The new practice has an additional three treatment rooms – two of which will be equipped with state-of-the-art minor surgery facilities enabling more minor skin surgeries to be performed.

“The practice is hoping to entice additional doctors and nursing staff to join the team and this will enable us to expand the practice to its full capacity,” Dr Harding-Smith.

“We would like to thank our architect Tomas O’Malley, our builders Murchie Constructions for the high quality of their work and their major subcontractors such as Baldwin Plumbing, SNT Electrical, MVO and Scott Burke Solar as well as the many other local businesses and contractors who have worked together to make construction of the new premises an outstanding success.”

The practice name will remain the same, as will the contact phone number 4150 0000.

The move will take place throughout the May Day long weekend and the practice will open for business again at 10.30am on Tuesday, May 5.

