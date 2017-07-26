Hopes of funding aid down the drain

CALL FOR HELP: Robert Andrews from Drivers College wants Bundaberg Regional Council to contribute towards his sewerage connection fee.

THEY'RE the locals with a passion for road safety, but the team of volunteers at Drivers College are running on fumes.

After years of campaigning and grant applications, Bundaberg Regional Council has quoted the Drivers College $5300 to connect their toilet block to the sewerage.

Driving College director Robert Andrews said they can't afford the work and the council refuses to chip in, despite the college paying water and sewerage connection fees for services it doesn't have.

"We bought the toilets off Reliable Hire and we've been paying it off month by month for the past couple of years and when there's not enough to make the payment, myself or the other director will put our own money towards it,” Mr Andrews said.

"We are completely non-for-profit, no one gets paid at all. I put money into this facility to help saves lives on the road through hands-on education.

"The toilets cost about $6000 in total and through donations from local business we've raised $1500 towards getting the toilets connected.”

Mr Andrews said the toilets would benefit the community and he couldn't understand why the council wouldn't want to help save lives.

"We have the backing of (Member for Burnett) Stephen Bennett and (Member for Bundaberg) Leanne Donaldson and she gave a monetary contribution which we are grateful for, but we can't get any help from the local or Federal Government.”

A council spokesman said connections such as the one being sought were the responsibility of the property owner or applicant seeking to have the work undertaken.

"Given that work of this nature is a cost to council and ratepayers, a 'user pays' requirement applies in these circumstances and is something to which council has consistently adhered,” he said.

"Unfortunately the cost of $5300 for the connection is not flexible given the depth of the existing sewerage main and the conflict with other services on the adjacent footpath.

"While the council appreciates the importance of the role the driving school plays in the education of learner drivers council is simply not resourced to waive the costs of these works.

"If the driving school is a registered not-for-profit organisation funding opportunities may exist through council or State Government programs.”

Mr Andrews said so far all support had come from local businesses.

Anyone who donates to have the toilets connected will have their name placed on the back of the toilet door so those who use it know who helped put them there. To donate visit http://bit.ly/2vDSZKr.