Hope's memory to live on as cafe goes on sale

CAFE HOUSE: Hope Butcher and Julie Warhurst sipping on milkshakes before Hope passed away. Mike Knott BUN060916MILKSHAKE2

AS A young Bundaberg mother with a terminal cancer diagnosis Hope Butcher had a dream.

A dream to leave a legacy for her three girls, knowing her time was numbered.

Hope become sick when she was 25 and after many trips to hospital was diagnosed with carcinoid tumours which had spread throughout her body.

One of her last wishes was to become a cafe owner before she died and she fulfilled that in April last year when her and husband Jamie opened Cafe House at Northway Plaza, North Bundaberg..

When she spoke with the NewsMail about the opening of the cafe she was excited knowing that her dream had come true.

Sadly Hope passed away on Australia Day this year and now Jamie is looking to sell the cafe to move closer to his family on the Gold Coast.

She would have celebrated her 30th birthday this weekend.

Cafe House employee, and one of Hope's friend, Julie Warhurst told the NewsMail the cafe was now on the market with hopes for it to be sold by December.

She said it was hard to say how the girls were doing since their mums death, but was sure they were looking forward to the next step.

"Jamie and the girls want to start fresh,” Ms Warhurst said.

"They will have the support needed to raise the girls with Jamie's family.”

Earlier this year a car crashed through the shop front, Ms Warhurst said business had now returned to normal and the regulars had flowed back in.

The cafe is listed for sale as walk-in, walk-out, for the price of $50,000.

Anyone interested in purchasing the cafe can contact SLP Real Estate or the cafe on 4151 6772.

This weekend close family and friends will celebrate Hope's 30th and the life of the mother who always smiled and remained optimistic until the end.