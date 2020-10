Police hope this man can help with investigations into a wilful damage offence.

POLICE are looking for help to identify a person they believe could help with investigations into a wilful damage offence that happened on August 8 at 6.36pm.

The incident happened at Bundaberg South.

If you have any information for police, do not approach the person pictured, but call Policelink on 131 444 and quote reference number QP2001665569.