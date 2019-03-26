WATCH: Hopes inquest will prevent future tragedies at sea

SOLE survivor of the Dianne tragedy Ruben McDornan is hopeful an inquest into the vessel's sinking will recommend new safety standards for the fishing industry.

Many of those have returned to Gladstone for the first time since the sinking of the Dianne, off Seventeen Seventy on October 16, 2017 for the joint inquest into the sinking of vessels Cassandra in April 2016 and the Dianne.

Speaking to media after he gave evidence for the inquest, Mr McDornan paid tribute to the professionalism shown by his fellow crew and said safety was their number one priority.

"The men of the Dianne were my absolute mates, we're a band of brothers and the entire crew of the Dianne were the most safety conscious and professional men and mariners I've ever worked with," he said.

"No matter how hard it is for me personally and the families that are here, this is exactly what we want.

Ruben McDornan speaks to media outside Gladstone Magistrates Court, where an inquest is taking place into the Dianne and Cassandra maritime tragedies. Matt Taylor GLA260319RUBEN

"We do want something amazing to come out of such a tragedy, being the specifics of safety and mainly for the fishing industry and all of the marine industry.

"It's a very touching time and its very hard being here, but we do know what we have to do."

The bodies of skipper Ben Leahy and Adam Hoffman were found in the sunken vessel, almost a week after the recovery mission began.

The bodies of four men - Adam Bidner, Zachary Feeney, Chris Sammut and Eli Tonks - have not been found.

Mr McDornan said he understood the importance of giving evidence.

"It is my belief that by repurposing the (Vessel Monitoring system) used by fisheries can help with safety alertness and getting a response a lot quicker," he said.

It's understood when the Dianne capsized its VMS signal was lost, but it was five and a half hours later that the vessel sank.

"By participating in this inquest and inquiry that I can help to stop a tragedy like that of the Dianne ever happening again then I am fully involved... in this process," he said.