Hopes grey skies may clear on Sunday

WELL it has been a very wet few days recently across the local region and the outlook for the weekend is not looking too much better unfortunately, with showers and thunderstorms again likely through today and tomorrow, before we start to see the showers ease through Sunday and hopefully some blue sky return.

If you can put up with the showers, it should be a reasonable weekend in terms of ocean conditions due to the relatively light winds.

Today will deliver E/NE winds at only around 10 knots, before tomorrow brings us N/NW-N/NE winds at a similar speed, although they could just increase slightly in the late afternoon to 10-15 knots.

Sunday will then bring N/NW winds at 10-15 knots.

Swimming

Despite the gloomy and showery conditions, for those keen to still hit the beach, you can expect swimming conditions to be quite good across the next few days thanks to the light winds, with just slightly choppy conditions expected to develop through the late afternoons. This will be more probable on those beaches that face in a more northerly direction.

Beaches such as Kellys Beach and Elliott Heads will certainly be the better options this weekend.

Other beaches will still be OK at this same time of day, but they will just be that little bit more choppy.

And just keep an eye out for blue bottles with the northerly winds.

If you are swimming, please ensure to check with the lifesavers or lifeguards, read any safety signage or messages, and most importantly please remember to swim only at patrolled beaches, during patrol times and always between the red and yellow flags.

Beach patrols

Today and weekdays: 9am-5pm at Kellys Beach and Agnes Water only

Tomorrow: 9am-5pm at Kellys Beach, Nielson Park, Oaks Beach and Agnes Water; 1-5pm at Elliott Heads and Moore Park.

Sunday: 9am-5pm at Elliott Heads, Kellys Beach, Nielson Park, Oaks Beach, Moore Park and Agnes Water.

Surfing

There has not been much happening in terms of surf across our local beaches this week, with just small and messy waves being the norm. Although for those who have found the right mix of tide and wind, they have been able to at least have some fun.

This weekend is not looking particularly great either, especially with the winds turning more northerly through today.

With this in mind, my suggestion would be to head south to the Double Island Point beaches, or else have a look around the Elliott River Mouth or Kellys Beach during the very early mornings or else during the incoming tide later in the day.

Events

Good luck to surf lifesavers travelling to Yeppoon to compete in this weekend's 2018 WBC Branch Surf Lifesaving Championships.