CYCLONE Debbie with its winds and water has brought devastation and terrible hardship and loss to a lot of people.

Arising out of this is a resilience for life. That sort of resilience I call hope.

Hope stands firm in times of trouble, loss and grief and allows one to move on - to keep going. Hope calls one out of darkness, often ever so slowly, into the light.

"Hope” is the message of Easter. In the Gospels, Jesus Christ is the Hope that has come into our world. His light can shine in any darkness in our lives. Easter proclaims that he has passed through the darkness of the cross, death itself, to rise from the dead. We share in this act.

Easter proclaims that no one is so far gone into death that Jesus cannot call her / him back to life; that no one is so lost in darkness that he / she cannot be drawn back into the light.

In life, we sometimes find ourselves in darkness. At times the darkness is thrust upon us; darkness such as the loss in death of someone we love, the broken relationship, the dead hopes and disappointments and so on. At these times Jesus weeps with us and walks with us and leads us slowly forward in hope out of darkness.

At other times, we can bring darkness to the lives of others, e.g. through selfishness, bitterness, small mindedness, gossip, lack of forgiveness, being judgemental of others who are different to us and so on. Jesus can, if we allow him to do so, bring us out of that which entombs us into life and light.

Of course, Resurrection is the defeat of the ultimate darkness, death itself. Through Jesus' Resurrection we too share in the defeat of this final darkness and can enter eternal life and light. It takes eyes of faith to see this reality.

May you all have a Happy Easter!