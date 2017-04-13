Hope in midst of hopelessness

I REMEMBER once walking around a local lake. The tide was low; barely any water in the gigantic "bowl”.

Against the background of grey sludge, something strikingly beautiful caught my eye - a water-lily. How was it possible for such beauty to be found growing in the midst of such "ugliness”? Thick, slimy, grey sludge was certainly no "home” to such picturesque prettiness! But here it was, nonetheless.

Water lily in the midst of sludge?

What lesson can possibly be derived from this? Well, this is what I was reminded of: Out of the deepest, darkest depth of despair, desolation and desperation of any situation, something beautiful can come forth! In the midst of great hopelessness, there is always hope! Does there always seem to be? No.

Are there times when it seems everything one has been cleaving to, has died, and one is left feeling helpless, hopeless and destitute?

Yes. I'm sure there are many in our communities who don't need reminding of this.

Many have gone through the ugliest of life's experiences and need not be taught anything about suffering, setbacks or scathing - they have known this first-hand and have the scars of yesterday as well as the wounds of today to prove it.

As hard as it is to believe, somewhere in the greyness of life's experiences; in the midst of the ever-increasing burdens bogging one down, there's a solitary "lily” of hope!

Thank God for the Easter story, because that's what it's all about - Hope! It's so much more than a "bloke” on the cross on Good Friday! It's about that same "bloke” (more than a bloke - in fact, the Son of God, God Himself) rising again on the Third Day. If Good Friday was the End of the Story, and Jesus did not rise from the dead, then: "...we are of all people most to be pitied.” (1 Corinthians 15:19).

However, there is an Easter Sunday! There is a day of resurrection! There is a rolled-away stone, declaring to all who will hear: "He is not here! He is risen!” In the Bundaberg Lutheran Parish, that's what we will be celebrating along with Christians throughout the world, this Easter - "Death has been swallowed up in victory. Where, O death, is your victory? Where, O death, is your sting?” (1 Corinthians 15:54-55).

See you at one of our services.

God bless!