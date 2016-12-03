Hope after flood tragedy

FINDING PEACE: Jason Chamberlain is starting a support group for people struggling with everything from grief to disabilities, after losing his father Daniel (left).

WHEN his father died suddenly in a flash flood this year, Jason Chamberlain was "numb”.

"For about three months, I was in shock,” he said.

The car Daniel Chamberlain was travelling in with his brother Mick was swept off a flooded causeway near Gin Gin, just metres from their St Kilda property, on the night of January 30.

Daniel was his son's "best friend” and the tragedy hit his family hard.

But Jason was comforted by one thing.

"My dad had had a rough life, but at the time he went, he was coming good - for the first time in his life, he was so peaceful,” he said.

"I remember what my old man would say to me 'when people die, we don't get the sads - we celebrate'.”

Jason himself has been through difficult times.

A workplace back injury at 25 left him with chronic pain, such that this year he had to take a break from his work as a yoga teacher, fitness trainer and life coach.

But he wants to give back to the Bundaberg community by helping others to find peace.

Jason is starting a support group for people suffering a range of difficulties, including grief and disability.

He plans to use his skills from studying life coaching and fitness as well as Buddhism, and strategies he learned from his own psychologist.

The group is free and people can share as much or as little as they wish.

"It won't be like an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting,” he said.

"We'll meet at places like Alexandra Park and Baldwin Swamp, and people will be free to just relax and take in nature.”

He discovered life coaching in the work of American self-help king Anthony Robbins, but has since found a more moderate path focusing on meditation and fitness.

"I'm not going to push Buddhism onto anybody;

I'm happy to discuss it

with anyone who asks,” he said.

"There are a lot of great meditations and other ways to turn your mind around.

"I just see so much suffering in this town.

"People call me feeling suicidal and from the outside, these people often look like they have the perfect life; beautiful family, great job.

"I want to help people who feel they're alone. I want to see people smiling again.”

Jason is also keen to spread the message "If it's flooded, forget it” and was open to speaking at schools and community events.

"I think dad would be proud,” he said.

SUPPORT

9am Tuesday at Alexandra Park, meet at the Zoo.

9am Friday at Alexandra Park, meet at the Zoo.

9am Saturday at Baldwin Swamp Nature Reserve, meet at the Lake Ellen carpark.