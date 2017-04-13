Hop along to these Easter events in the region

EASTER FAIR: Twyla Norris having fun at the Woodgate Fair last year.

IT MAY be Autumn, but here's a list of Easter events around the region that are sure to put a spring in your step.

Easter disco

What: A night of family fun in the lead up to the Easter weekend, there will be egg hunts, music and a prize for the best dressed at the supervised venue. All profit will go towards the restoration, maintance and running cost of the local icon. Food and drinks will be available from the canteen.

When: Today 5.30-8pm

Where: Apple Tree Creek Memorial Hall

Contact: 41261224 or 41262988

Cost: $5 per child or $20 per family

South Kolan Hotel

What: If you're looking for a meal and some live entertainment this Easter the South Kolan Hotel have live music by Spartigan in the beer garden from 7pm and kids eat free between 6pm and 8pm. There will also be free Easter eggs for the kids, a courtesy bus, raffles and drink specials.

When: Easter Saturday full bistro open between noon and 2pm and from 6-8pm.

Where: South Kolan Hotel Motel, 2368 Gin Gin Rd, South Kolan.

Contact: Call 41577235 to grab a seat on the courtesy bus or book a table.

Cost:

Easter at Woodgate Fair

What: A day of family entertainment with over 200 stalls selling produce of all varieties. You will also find over 20 food outlets, nursery, local service organisation displays, antique machinery, vintage cars, side show alley and much more. Woodgate Easter Fair is a major fundraiser for groups including: Woodgate Mens Shed, Goodwood Rural Fire, Childers Rotary, SES.

When: April 17 from 7.30am

Where: Woodgate Community Hall Precinct.

Contact: Call 0428 268 767 for more details.

Cost: Free entry.

Family fun day

What: Enjoy a day of family fun with live entertainment by Harley Meszaros, Easter egg hunt, Easter Bunny, face painter, balloon animal artist, Kids Easter craft, kids Easter games and Easter hamper giveaways.

When: April 16 from 12-4pm.

Where: Melbourne Hotel.

Contact: Bookings are essential, call 4151 3065.

Cost: Free.

Easter egg hunt

What: Imagine an Easter egg hunt, but on a golf course. Coral Cove Golf Club, in partnership with Mr E. Bunny, is holding an Easter egg hunt to raise funds and awareness for the Bundaberg PCYC.

When: April 13 from 11.30am-2.30pm.

Where: Coral Cove Golf Club, 1 Pebble Beach Drive, Coral Cove

Contact: Call 4159 3333 or visit the PCYC Facebook page to register.

Cost: $3.

Easter Sunday

What: Looking for something to do Easter Sunday? The Lighthouse Hotel will be full of entertainment for the kids and family. With FREE Jumping Castle, monster Raffles hosted by the Burnett Heads SES, live Entertainment Hats on live on the Beer Garden stage, Kids Activites: egg & spoon race, sack race, tug o war and much more.

When: April 16 from noon.

Where: Lighthouse Hotel, 66 Burnett Heads Road.

Contact: Call 4159 4202 to book a table.

Cost: Free entry.

Easter service

What: Hop along to the first Easter service, Playing with Fire, and Easter Eggs to celebrating the risen Christ.

When: Easter Saturday from 5-6.30pm.

Where: Good Shepherd Anglican Community -Parish of Bundaberg West.

Contact: Call 4152 8810 for more details.

Cost: Free.